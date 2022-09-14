Mattel Creations Unveils Masters of the Universe Origins 4-Pack Set

It is time to wield the Power of Grayskull once again as Mattel Creations celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Masters of the Universe. Unlike previous celebration releases, this one is special and will be relaxing only through Mattel Creations. The Legacy of He-Man is captured over the years with this special 4-Pack Masters of the Universe set. Four Origins figures are featured in this bundle with the classic 80s Filmation version, the 90s New Adventures of He-Man, 200X He-Man, and the new Netflix version. All four figures come with their own unique card backs with companion swords to show that they do, in fact, have the power. Mattel even loaded all four of these guys in a fun TV packaging that is just loaded with Easter eggs that fans won't want to miss. The Four Decades of He-Man MOYU: Origins Set is set to release on September 15, 2022, at 12 PM EST right here. This is a set that will surely sell out, so be sure to set those alarms and witness the power of He-Man first hand!

"By the power of Grayskull! This MOTU Origins 4-pack celebrates He-Man over the last 40 years. From his famous bowl cut on the 1980's figure to the futuristic galactic outfit on the most modern figure, He-Man has always looked great defending Eternia. Each figure is highly posable, comes with exclusive VUM accessories, and has true-to-character details to look like our legendary hero from TV in each decade. This collector's set comes in premium "TV" packaging complete with programming designs from each era and an Eternia tube slipcover."

MOTU He-Man 40th Anniversary 4-Pack

5.5 inch MOTU Origins collectible figures

16 points of articulation for timeless poses

He-Man action figures from 80's Filmation Series 90's New Adventures Early 200x defender, and most recent Netflix He-Man and the Master of the Universe series

Premium "TV" packaging with MOTU easter eggs for fanatics

Launches Sept 15, 2022 9:00 AM PT $150.00