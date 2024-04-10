Posted in: Collectibles, Patches | Tagged: a24, civil war, Kristen Dunst

A24 Releases Special Edition Logo Shirt In Civil War Style

A24 has one of their ever-popular logo shirts dropping today, this one specially designed with their new film Civil War in mind.

A24 has Civil War releasing in theaters this week, and to help celebrate they are releasing a special edition logo shirt in the style for the movie. There is a shirt and sweatshirt available, in military green with the A24 logo made up of army men. The back lists the credits for the film. This is sure to be popular and is available now in the A24 store. Their logo stuff is always some of the most popular of their releases, so jump on this if you are interested asap. Check it out below. The film opens in theaters this Friday.

A24 Logo Shirts Are Always A Must

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, this has been a project high on most film fan's most anticipated list for a while now.

I will not lie; most of that trailer had me squirming in my chair as I watched it. Given what we have seen go on the last couple of years in this country, it feels eerily familiar, and a writer like Garland will not shy away from anything. So, some of Civil War is sure to be a tough watch for moviegoers. I trust that this filmmaker will give me an experience that will stick with me, make me uncomfortable, and make me think long after the credits roll. The film's first poster, which can be seen below, has also been released.

That cast is top-notch as well, but that is to be expected after the run Garland has been on with his last few films. Annihilation and Ex Machina have bought him an endless amount of goodwill with me, so I am more than willing to take this journey with him, even if I may be wincing the whole time I watch.

Civil War opens in theaters this Friday.

