Mattel Debuts New Thundercats x MOTU Fusion Figure with Skell-Ra

Worlds collide like never before as Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats figures are on the way for the ultimates 80s mash-up

Article Summary Mattel introduces Skell-Ra, merging Skeletor and Mumm-Ra into a powerful 80s villain fusion figure.

Fans can enjoy 2 swappable heads, reversible cape, and customizable armor parts in the Skell-Ra figure.

Skell-Ra wields the iconic Sword of Plun-darr, ready to conquer Eternia or defend Third Earth.

Pre-order Skell-Ra now for $29.99 on Fan Channel sites, available for collectors in June 2025.

Skeletor and Mumm-Ra are two of the most iconic villains of the 1980s, hailing from Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats. Skeletor, the skull-faced sorcerer, is a power-hungry villain seeking to conquer Castle Grayskull to claim its secrets. His wit, cunning, and dark humor make him an entertaining yet menacing villain of Eternia for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. On the other hand, Mumm-Ra, the ever-living, is an undead sorcerer who seeks ultimate control over Third Earth. Unlike Skeletor, Mumm-Ra's power stems from the Ancient Spirits of Evil, granting him a terrifying transformation into a more powerful form. However, what if both of these villains combined into one truly terrifying creation?

Mattel has unveiled the arrival of the Ever-Living Evil of Eternia, Skell-Ra, as a crossover event between Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats is here! The figure comes with two swappable heads, a reversible cape, and other swappable parts to change from Skell-Ra into Mumm-Ra. Equip this beast with the Sword of Plun-darr, and be prepared to conquer Eternia with all your might. It will be interesting to see what other unique crossover creations will arrive from Mattel for this collaboration in the future. Skell-Ra, the Ever-Living Evil of Eternia, arrives in June 2025, and pre-orders are not live yet, but he will be priced at $29.99.

Masters of the Universe® x ThunderCats™ Skell-Ra™ Action Figure

SRP: $29.99 | 6Y+| April 2025 |

"The collaboration of two iconic 80s brands, Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, yields an action figure of the Ever-Living Evil of Eternia, Skell-Ra! This toy crosses over Skeletor of MOTU with Mumm-Ra of ThunderCats. He comes with 2 swappable heads, a reversible purple / red cape, and swappable harness and skirt armor pieces, so he can evolve from Skell-Ra into Mumm-Ra. The Sword of Plun- darr completes the double-edged picture."

