Mattel Powers Down He-Man with New Masters of the Universe Figure Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

You can not have He-Man without Prince Adam, and Mattel has brought the prince front and center with their newest set of reveals. Releasing as part of their popular Masterverse line, the one and only Price Adam is ready to embrace the Power of Grayskull with his own figure. This figure will be a must have collectible for their Masters of the Universe collection as it features his newer design from the hit Netflix's Revelations animated series. This slim Prince Adam will come with two different head sculpts and a pair of alternate hands.

Mattel has also included two different versions of the Power Sword with a standard and powering-up design that will fit with other He-Man Masterverse figures. The articulation and craftmanship of these 7" figures are something the Origins line does not capture, so this is a fun release for many fans. Masters of the Universe collectors can never have enough Prince Adam collectibles, and this beauty is set for a Q3 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here for $27.99, and be sure to check out all of Mattel's new Masters of the Universe 2023 catalog announcements right here.

Prince Adam Joins Mattel's Masterverse Action Figure Line

"Masters of the Universe Masterverse Prince Adam – It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Prince Adam figure

Smiling head piece

Alternate pair of hands

Power Sword

Powering up Power Sword