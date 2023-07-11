Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, mattel, sdcc, steven spielberg

Mattel Reveals SDCC Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Steven Spielberg

Mattel is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster film Jurassic Park with a new 2023 San Diego Comic Con exclusive

The 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park is celebrated this year, and it seems to have been overlooked. Surprisingly we have not seen the film return to theaters for such a landmark event. Thankfully, Mattel is here to give collectors a brand new Jurassic Park figure for San Diego Comic Con 2023 (SDCC). The infamous director himself, Steven Spielberg, is now joining Mattel's Hammond Collection with a special release. Get behind the camera and go behind the scenes with this figure that comes in at 3.75" and the director's chair and camera. A Jurassic Park dilophosaurus is altos included and will have a removable frill and fun animatronic stand to really set the stage. Collectors will be able to find this exclusive right at SDCC but will also have a Mattel Creation release on July 21 right here. For more JP 30th Anniversary fun, be sure to check out the ongoing Jurassic World The Gates Growfund right here in the meantime.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Steven Spielberg Figure

"Thirty years ago, Steven Spielberg recreated dinosaurs on the big screen and started a global phenomenon. Today we're celebrating the man, the myth, and the movie with the Jurassic World Hammond Collection Man Creates Dinosaurs Steven Spielberg figure. He even comes with a camera, personalized director's chair, and a dilophosaurus with a removable frill and animatronic stand to reenact the magic of the original movie."

JURASSIC WORLD HAMMOND COLLECTION Man Creates Dinosaurs Steven Spielberg Figure

First-ever figure of the famous director in his signature jeans, T-shirt, and baseball cap, and featuring collector-level deco and articulation

Comes with personalized director's chair, camera, dilophosaurus with a removable frill, and animatronic stand

Steven stands at 3.75 inches

Comes in commemorative Jurassic Park packaging that is a functioning clapperboard

