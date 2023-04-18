Mattel Reveals The Lost World: Jurassic Park Baby Stegosaurus It is time to take a walk 65 million years ago as new Jurassic Park Hammond Collection figures are on the way from Mattel

The Lost World: Jurassic Park was a fantastic sequel to the original film that expanded the mythos. A whole second island that is filled with dinosaurs has been untouched by man since the first park closed. New discoveries can be made by exploring this island, but it will not be a walk in the park. Mattel is adding another famous Jurassic Park baby dino to their Hammond Collection with the baby Stegosaurus. Researcher Sarah comes across this adorable baby, but when her camera malfunctions, she finds herself in a deadly situation. Packed with detail, and articulation, this marks the first Stegosaurus in the Hammond Collection, and hopefully, some parents will arrive soon. Dinosaur collectors will not want to miss owning this little cutie, and pre-orders are already live right here for $16.99 with a July 2023 release.

Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Baby Stegosaurus

"Named for the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, this Hammond Collection celebrates the thrills and adventure of the entire Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectables! Discover some of the most iconic human and dinosaur characters from the franchise in these action figures with premium finishes and movie-quality design that accurately capture the unique personality of fan-favorite characters and smaller dinosaurs."