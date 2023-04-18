Mattel Reveals The Lost World: Jurassic Park Baby Stegosaurus
It is time to take a walk 65 million years ago as new Jurassic Park Hammond Collection figures are on the way from Mattel
The Lost World: Jurassic Park was a fantastic sequel to the original film that expanded the mythos. A whole second island that is filled with dinosaurs has been untouched by man since the first park closed. New discoveries can be made by exploring this island, but it will not be a walk in the park. Mattel is adding another famous Jurassic Park baby dino to their Hammond Collection with the baby Stegosaurus. Researcher Sarah comes across this adorable baby, but when her camera malfunctions, she finds herself in a deadly situation. Packed with detail, and articulation, this marks the first Stegosaurus in the Hammond Collection, and hopefully, some parents will arrive soon. Dinosaur collectors will not want to miss owning this little cutie, and pre-orders are already live right here for $16.99 with a July 2023 release.
Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Baby Stegosaurus
"Named for the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, this Hammond Collection celebrates the thrills and adventure of the entire Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectables! Discover some of the most iconic human and dinosaur characters from the franchise in these action figures with premium finishes and movie-quality design that accurately capture the unique personality of fan-favorite characters and smaller dinosaurs."
- Discover the thrills and adventure of the whole Jurassic World Series captured in this line that is named for Jurassic Park's founder and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectables — the Hammond Collection!
- With premium design, these human and dinosaur figures represent classic characters and species from across the Jurassic World franchise and are designed to delight collectors
- With about 14 points of articulation and incredible movie-authentic detail, including color and texture from head to toe (and tail!), these figures are ready to dominate the spotlight
- Built at 3.75 in scale, these figures are ready to go on the hunt for premium collectability status
- Recommended for ages 8 years and older, these make a great gift for Jurassic World fans and collectors of all ages