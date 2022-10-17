Mattel Reveals Toy Story Mini Figures 24-Pack Archive Selections

It is time to return to Andy's room once again as Mattel debuts a new Toy Story collectible. Their hit Disney and Pixar Minis are back, and a whole set of Toy Story characters are coming to life from the first two films. A mighty 24-piece set has been revealed as a Mattel Creations exclusive featuring 12 characters from the first film and 12 characters from the second. Plenty of iconic characters return, including the main cast, like Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, Rex, RC, and Slinky. A lot of work went into this set, and while some of these minis have been seen before, some are brand new for the set, like the creepy toys from Sid's Room. The minis from the second film do show off Woody's Roundup as well as the arrival of Zurg.

One of the more interesting changes is that Combat Carl is featured in this set, and it is his newer Toy Story of Terror appearance not the original. The whole set is nicely packaged in one box allowing for each figure to be displayed nicely, and one side features Andy's Toy Box, while the other features Al's Toy Barn. If you love Toy Story this will be the collectible for you, and it is set to launch October 20th at 12 PM EST for $50 right on Mattel Creations. Links can be found right here, and be sure to always stay up to date with the latest Mattel Creations releases.

Woody and Buzz are Together Again with Mattel Creations

"Bring the world of Disney and Pixar Toy Story home with the ultimate collection of 24 mini figures that every collector will want for their shelf. From fan favorites to rarities, this archive selection includes 12 characters from the original Toy Story and12 from Toy Story 2, all together in book-style packaging that makes its own display case! The truly expansive collection of stylized figures makes a great gift for collectors and fans of the movies."

This Disney and Pixar Toy Story set features 24 mini figures for an instant collection

The archive selection includes 12 characters from the original Toy Story and 12 from Toy Story 2

Each figure has a stylized design and stands on its own

Set includes Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Bo Peep, Billy-Goat-and-Gruff, Bullseye, Rex, Combat Carl, an Alien, Slinky®

Dog, Lenny, Wheezy, Sergeant, Rocky Gibralter, Hamm, Evil Dr. Porkchop, Stinky Pete, Scud, RC, Babyface, Shark, Janie / Pterodactyl, a Zurgbot and Emperor Zurg

The pack makes a perfect movie-themed gift for Toy Story fans and collectors. Colors and decorations may vary.