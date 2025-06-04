Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Mattel Unveils Jurassic World Evolution Hammond Trodon Figure

Take a walk 65 million years ago with a new set of dinosaur collectibles from the Jurassic Park franchise from Mattel

Article Summary Mattel reveals a new Jurassic World Hammond Collection Troodon inspired by the video game Evolution.

This figure features 14 points of articulation, glass eyes, and a wired tail for dynamic posing.

The Troodon is a small, venomous, and intelligent dinosaur, known for its glowing eyes and pack hunting.

Available at Target for $14.99, this collectible expands the Hammond Collection beyond the Jurassic films.

The Troodon was featured in Jurassic World: Evolution and was a truly eerie and intelligent dinosaur that was available to park builders. Jurassic World Evolution is a park-building simulation game where players create and manage their own dinosaur theme park, with many dinosaurs from on and off screen. Introduced through the Secrets of Dr. Wu DLC, this version of Troodon is depicted with enhanced aggression and a venomous bite. This dinosaur is small, similar in size to the Velociraptors, but with its glowing eyes, speed, and pack-hunting behavior. They can be quite terrifying when let loose in a park, and now Mattel is adding this dinosaur to their Jurassic World Hammond Collection line.

This creepy genetically modified dinosaur is 3.7" tall and 7.4" wide, with 14 points of articulation, glass eyes, and a wired tail. Its on-screen appearance is nicely crafted here, and it is nice to see Mattel expanding the Hammond Collection beyond just the movies. The Jurassic World Evolution Trodon, along with the JPIII Spinosaurus and The Lost World Velociraptor, is hitting Target shelves already for $14.99.

Jurassic World Hammond Pack Dino – Troodon

"This Troodon dinosaur action figure expands the Hammond Collection with this distinctive-looking dinosaur inspired by the Jurassic World Evolution video games. The figure includes 14 points of articulation, including the jaw, and life-like details like glass eyes and a posable tail. Jurassic Park collectors 8 years and older will want to add this 7.4-inch long figure to their collection."

Deluxe figure! This Hammond Collection figure of the Troodon inspired by the Jurassic World Evolution Series has a deluxe design with life-like details.

Small but venomous! Troodons are small carnivores with big eyes, sharp teeth, and a poisonous bite. After releasing their venom, Troodons use their speed to take down much larger prey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!