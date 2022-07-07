Mattel Unveils Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain MEGA BLOKS Set

Master of the Universe fans is in for a real treat as they get to construct the power of Snake Mountain. Mattel has announced that, at long last, the MEGA MOTU Snake Mountain Set is finally on the way. The hideout of Eternia's Most Wanted comes to life in block form with 3,802 pieces, incredible detail, and is filled with Easter eggs. Six figures are included with the set with MEGA BLOKS versions of He-Man, Ram Man, Webstor, Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, and Trap Jaw. This is one massive MEGA BLOKS set, and Mattel was sure to capture all the details just right, from the lava fall and Bone Throne to the impressive detail of the demon's head.

Mattel has stated that the Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain set will be offered first through their Mattel Creation site. Snake Mountain will get a wider retailer release later this year, but it's you want to be on elf the first then be on the lookout for its drop here tomorrow. This will easily be one of the more expensive MEGA BLOKS sets with a $321 price tag. If you want to build Snake Mountain from the ground up then you will not want to miss out on owning this Master of the Universe collectible.

"Skeletor's stronghold is back in a brand-new form. The MEGA MOTU Snake Mountain is now yours to build. Authenticity was key in recreating a buildable version of the infamous hideout of Eternia's Most Wanted. Our designers captured every awesome aesthetic and even added a few MOTU easter eggs. Piece together every devious threat of Snake Mountain, from the demon head and lavafall to the prisoner shackles and notorious Bone Throne. That muscle-bound oaf, He-Man, won't know what hit him! Snake Mountain wouldn't be the evil fortress it is without Skeletor and his henchmen. Recreate classic MOTU battles with six highly detailed, super posable figures complete with display stands and swappable weapons."