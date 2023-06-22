Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Mattel Unveils Mighty Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Brachiosaurus

A new Hammond Collection dinosaur has arrived from Mattel as the Brachiosaurus from the opening of Jurassic Park comes to life

Mattel is continuing to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park with one of their biggest Hammond Collection releases to date. The iconic Brachiosaurus is coming to life, measuring 28..5 inches tall and 32 inches long. This dinosaur was the first one that Dr. Ellie Stattler and Dr. Alan Grant witnessed upon entering Jurassic Park. While the Brachiosaurus features a similar design to its previous release, she will now have newly added articulation. This includes new multi-jointed legs, a posable jaw, and even multiple movable neck joints. Bring home a beautiful collectible for the Jurassic Park 30th anniversary with Mattel right here for $84.99 with a July 2023 release date.

Welcome to Jurassic Park with Mattel's Hammond Collection

"This Hammond Collection Brachiosaurus dinosaur figure is inspired by the original Jurassic Park movie in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary. At 32 inches long, this is a big addition to the collector line of Jurassic World figures and has a deluxe design with generous articulation, great texture and deco accuracy. With multi-articulated legs, posable jaw and multiple neck joints, it has the flexibility to bend side to side and reach high, like the movie character that inspired it. Deluxe packaging celebrates the Brachiosaurus and includes a commemorative 30th anniversary logo."

Collector dinosaurs! This Brachiosaurus is part of The Hammond Collection, which has created a new standard for dinosaur-related figures, and it celebrates the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

Authentic design. The more than 32-inch long figure is ready to dominate the spotlight with accurate and detailed design, textures and deco.

Deluxe articulation! Great posability includes multi-jointed legs, posable jaw and multiple movable neck joints. Recreate movie scenes with a neck that can bend side-to-side and reach the highest branches.

Commemorative box! The packaging for this toy celebrates the Brachiosaurus and includes the Jurassic World 30th Anniversary logo.

