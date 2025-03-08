Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Unveils New Masters of the Universe Club Grayskull Program

Go inside the castle walls of Grayskull as Mattel has unveiled a new Masters of the Universe fan program with Club Grayskull

Article Summary Join Mattel's Club Grayskull for exclusive Masters of the Universe collectibles and perks.

Enjoy early access to select MOTU items and influence future releases through member-only polls.

Access exclusive content, behind-the-scenes previews, and creator interviews with membership.

Connect with fellow Masters of the Universe fans in a dedicated community for collectors.

Much like Mattel's exclusive club pass for Monster High collectors, Club Grayskull offers dedicated Masters of the Universe fans a chance to go beyond the castle gates and unlock powerful perks. This annual digital membership on Mattel Creations is designed to celebrate the MOTU collecting community, providing members with unique opportunities and benefits. Club members will gain access to exclusive, members-only collectibles, early purchase windows for select items before they go on sale to the general public, and the ability to vote in special polls that shape future releases. Additionally, members can enjoy exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes previews, news updates, and even interviews with creators.

Best of all, Club Grayskull plans to give Masters of the Universe fans a thriving community where heroes and maybe villains can connect and share their love for the franchise. With the first-ever Club Grayskull figure on the horizon, now is the perfect time to join and power up your collection! All of this is priced at $9.99 for a year, and Mattel Creations has quite a few MOTU exclusives that have sold out fast, like Wun-Dar, so this might be the edge some collectors need to keep the power of Eternia alive and going strong. Be sure to check out the Mattel Creations site for more info and take your collection to new heights, giving you THE POWER!

Masters of the Universe Club Grayskull Program

"Club Grayskull is an annual digital membership celebrating Masters of the Universe Collectors on Mattel Creations. Club Grayskull will allow any Masters of the Universe fan to go inside the castle walls and take advantage of powerful perks, including:

Unique Items: Give fans the opportunity to purchase members-only items

Priority Windows: Get select items at Mattel Creations before the general public

Voting Privileges: Have your say in members-only polls and other voting moments

Exclusive Content: Enjoy members-only news, previews, and interviews

Collecting Community: Connect with fans who share your passion

