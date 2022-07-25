Max Factory Reveals New Demon Slayer figma with Shinobu Kocho

I absolutely love My Hero Academia, but I just love superheroes and anime, so it's the perfect blend. However, there is plenty of other incredible anime series out there, like the breathtaking series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This show is a masterpiece with some of the best fighting scenes around! The cast is massive, we have barely scratched the surface of this world, and I am excited to see more. One of my favorite aspects of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was the introduction of the Hashira. These powerful Demon Slayers are the best of the best and if anyone deserves collectibles is them. Max Factory has slowly been releasing these characters as part of their Figma line, and up next is Shinobu Kocho.

The Insect Hashira has arrived and is ready to showcase her deadly beauty and terrifying smile. Shinobu comes with a nice set of swappable parts and accessories to show off her power. For parts, he comes with three face plates with standard, smiling, and condescending expressions. Hands are also included, along with the butterfly effect and butterfly sword. Her designs come right off the screen of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Max Factory nailed her design. The figma Shinobu Kocho is priced at $86.99, and she is set to release in August 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and look out for other Demon Slayer figures with Zenitsu, Nezuko, Tanjiro, and more.

"The Insect Hashira. One who moves with the lightest feet and stings their prey with deadly toxins. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a figma of Shinobu Kocho!"

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of action-packed poses from the series.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

She comes with three face plates including a standard face, a smiling face and a condescending face.

Optional parts include her Nichirin Blade and 2 butterfly effect parts with special support arms for creating her Insect Breathing techniques in figma form.

A large-size articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.