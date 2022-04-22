McFarlane Debuts New Mortal Kombat XI Nightwolf and Baraka Figures

The battle continues to rage on as McFarlane Toys has revealed new Mortal Kombat XI figures are on the way. These 7" figures continue to expand the hit fighting game's figure roster with a new fighter as a new skin. Up first is the recent teases Nightwolf, as Grey Cloud uses the power of the Great Spirit to defend all of Earthrealm. This figure will feature 22 points of articulation, his Mortal Kombat Lone Wolf skin, two energy tomahawks, and an energy bow with arrows. The blood doesn't end there as Baraka is back with a new Mortal Kombat XI skin with the Tarkatan General.

Just like his previous release, he will come with two attachable Tarkatan blades and a brain accessory. McFarlane Toys has loaded these fighters with fantastic detail that will bring the fight off your screen and onto your shelves. Nightwolf has been a figure fans have been wanting, and McFarlane delivered. Pre-orders for both Mortal Kombat XI 7" McFarlane Toys figures are live with a $19.99 price. Both are set to release in July 2022, and fans can find Nightwolf here and Baraka here.

"Every generation, the Great Spirit chooses a worthy warrior to become Nightwolf: the Matoka's champion and protector. Grey Cloud proved worthy when he laid down his life to prevent the Black Dragon from plundering what remained of his tribe's sacred artifacts. As Nightwolf, Grey Cloud possesses extraordinary magic granted by the Great Spirit. He uses it not only to fight for the Matoka's future, but also to defend all of Earthrealm. From McFarlane Toys comes the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat line of figures! This 7 inch scale Nightwolf figure features 22 points of articulation and a high level of detail based on his looks from the Mortal Kombat XI video game."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Features Nightwolf in his Lone Wolf Skin from Mortal Kombat XI

Designed with Ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Figure showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

"War Chief of the nomadic Tarkatan tribe, a carnivorous people considered subhuman by the Outworld Empire. Baraka dutifully serves Shao Kahn to preserve his tribe's way of life, who roam the harsh Wastelands, meat carts in tow, consuming everything and everyone in their path. Baraka is featured in his Tarkatan General Skin from Mortal Kombat 11. From MacFarlane Toys comes the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat line of figures! This 7 inch scale Baraka figure features 22 points of articulation and a high level of detail based on his looks from the Mortal Kombat XI video game."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Features Baraka in his Tarkatan General Skin from the Mortal Kombat 11 Video Game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts

Figure showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging