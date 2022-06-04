McFarlane Debuts Skyrim 10 Year Anniversary Gold Alduin Figure

This year marks the 10th anniversary of one of the biggest video games out there with Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. While I am sure another rerelease has to come out way, McFarlane Toys is celebrating with another figure. It looks like Alduin from the Main Quest in Skyrim makes a return and is now blessed in gold. The limited edition Alduin will come in new 10th Anniversary Skyrim packaging and rereleases the dragon with a new gold deco. Just like the previous release, Alduin will feature a 15" wing span as well as a display stand to capture him in flight. The fearsome dragon is fully articulated with an articled jaw, neck, wings, and legs to capture him in action. Skyrim fans can find the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Alduin (Gold Ver.) priced at $21.99. Dragonborn warriors will be able to slay the beast this summer, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"Alduin, the World Eater is a dragon and the primary antagonist of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's Main Quest. He is considered the "wellspring" of the Nordic pantheon, as well as the harbinger of the apocalypse."

Incredibly detailed figure of Alduin from the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Video Game

Bendable tail with moveable legs, wings, neck and jaw totaling over 10 points of articulation for customizable posing

Is featured in a gold finish as a special limited edition collectible for the Skyrim 10 Year Anniversary

Includes highly detailed dragon burial mound themed base and flight stand

Wings span wide at 15" and feature up and down movement

Alduin measures 9"H x 15"W x 10" D when fully displayed on elevated base

Figure is showcased in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary branded window box packaging