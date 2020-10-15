Blade Runner is Back with New Line of Pop Vinyls from Funko

In 1982, sci-fi fans were greeted with the cult classic Blade Runner directed by the iconic Ripley Scott. The film tells the tale of Rick Deckard who is forced back into the life of being a Replicant Hunter. Replicants are bioengineered beings that are virtually identical to humans but feature a wide variety of buffs. From interested intelligence, agility, strength, speed, and more, these beings need to be put down after they seemingly served their purpose. Funko remembers this iconic film and is bringing them to life with the form of new Funko Pops. There will be five Pops all together, one of which will be a Chase variant. Starting things off first is Harrison Ford's character in Blade Runner, Dick Deckard who is shown wearing his brown trench coat reaching for his gun. The Replicant Rachael is in this wave as well with an amazing sculpt to capture the character's design from the 1982 film. The Replicants do not stop there as things start to get evil with Pris. She is shown in her unique black and white make-up, blond hair, and seductive outfit. Not far behind her is the main baddie from Blade Runner, Roy Batty, who was the leader of the renegade replicants. Rutger Hauer's character will also be getting a Funko Pop Chase variant that depicts him on the rooftop from the end of the film. With a dove in hand and bleeding, this mad man will be a great collectible for any die-hard Blade Runner fan out there.

I can imagine that the Roy Batty Replicant Chase will be a 1:6 ratio like most newer variants. All of these Blade Runner Funko Pops will be released as commons and set to come out in January 2021. With COVID, many collectibles from Funko are mainly coming out by demand so make sure you pre-order these instead of hunting then in public. It will be safer and it will also guarantee you the Blade Runner Pops for your collection. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here, there are single Pops and bundles offered with an included chase so make sure you take advantage if needed.