McFarlane Reveals Arkham City Batman (Knightmare Edition) Gold Label

Arkham City Batman is back as a new Gold Label DC Multiverse Knightmare Edition figure has arrived from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane unveils limited Gold Label Knightmare Edition Batman from Arkham City, capped at 7,350 pieces

Batman figure features exclusive black and gold deco, windowless packaging, and premium accessories

Includes grapple gun, themed base, collectible art card, and card holder for fans and collectors

Available now for $29.99 at Walmart Collector Con and McFarlane Toys Store while supplies last

The Batman: Arkham City video game remains one of the most critically acclaimed titles in the superhero genre. With its gritty atmosphere, deep storylines, and refined combat mechanics, it elevated the Arkham series to iconic status. Now, McFarlane Toys is celebrating that legacy with a new Knightmare Batman Gold Label DC Multiverse figure. Limited to only 7,350 pieces, these Knightmare figures add a new black and gold deco to these figures and are featured in new windowless boxes.

For accessories, the Batman: Arkham City figure will include a grapple gun along with a themed display base, a collectible art card, and a card holder. These figures are fun celebration pieces, and with the DC Multiverse ending next year, it might be worth it to have at least one in your collection. Batman fans can purchase one right now through Walmart's Collector Con and McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99. Be on the lookout for a few other releases with him, like Blacklight The Demon and Patina Wonder Woman.

Arkham City Batman Knightmare Edition Gold Label

"When his parents were gunned down in front of him, young Bruce Wayne resolved to rid Gotham City of the criminal element that took their lives. He trained extensively to achieve mental and physical perfection, in addition to mastering martial arts, detective techniques, and criminal psychology. Dressing as a bat to prey on criminals' fears, Batman fights crime with the aid of specialized gadgets and vehicles, operating out of his secretive Batcave below Wayne Manor."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Accessories include bat claw, base and art card holder

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Featured in black and gold deco

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

