Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Superman III Lands At McFarlane Toys with Platinum Edition Release

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it an Evil Superman who is landing from the hit live-action film but is only as a McFarlane Toys Platinum

Article Summary Discover the exclusive Platinum Edition Evil Superman from McFarlane Toys.

Stand a chance to win through EQL and secure this rare Superman figure.

Features include fabric cape, heat ray eyes, and dark costume design.

Complete your collection with Christopher Reeves' Superman figures.

McFarlane Toys has kicked off another EQL launch, allowing DC Comics fans to get their hands on some Platinum Edition DC Multiverse figures. Platinum Edition figures are essentially chase figures, which usually are 1 per box in a case of 6 figures. However, most retail stores do not have a whole case, which makes it even harder to find in the wild. This "lottery" gives fans the chance to purchase one for retail, and a Platinum Edition for the Superman: The Movie McFarlane Collector has been revealed. In Superman III (1983), Superman faces an unexpected inner battle when synthetic kryptonite splits his personality. This introduces the Evil Superman, showing Kal-El's inner fears and darkness coming to life with darker costumes.

Well, that evil Superman is offered as the Platinum Edition figure, allowing the collector to show the dark side of the Man of Steel. This figure will have a fabric cape and showcase the dark color scheme from the film and even has extra heat ray eyes sculpted. Some collectors might even get this figure with the purchase of the standard Christopher Reeves figures, which could upset some fans. However, if you need some Superman III love in your DC Comics collection, then enter the EQL today. Three days remain to enter, or just keep your eyes peeling for a Platinum Edition during the figure's main launch in January.

Superman: The Movie (1978) McFarlane Collector Edition #25

"From the doomed planet of Krypton, two parents launch a spaceship carrying their infant son to earth. Here he grows up to become Clark Kent, a mild-mannered reporter with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE (1978)

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 8 extra hands, alternate head portrait and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ COLLECTOR EDITION figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!