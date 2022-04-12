Star Wars Aliens and Creatures Get Turned Into Babies with Mattel

We all know the popularity of The Child as The Mandalorian fans were captivated by a baby version of Master Yoda. However, could the same thing go for other iconic Star Wars aliens and creatures? The answer is no doubt, YES, and Mattel is bringing them to life for the launch of the new Star Wars Kids series. iStar Wars Galactic Pals features the study of infant aliens from all of there the galaxy and kicks off today with two new episodes every Tuesday inutile April 26. To kick off the series, Mattel has revealed their new Star Wars Galactic Pals plush figures with four iconic species coming to life with Wookie, Rodian, Jawa, and Ewok. Each adorable Star Wars baby comes with its own carrying pouch and will feature a plastic head that captures nothing but pure cuteness. These adorable little critters are perfect for Star Wars kids and adults, and they can be purchased right now for $29.99 and are currently found here as well as possibly found in stores now.

"Available starting April 12th, Mattel's super soft Galactic Pals-inspired plush assortment includes a cuddly version of four characters from the series, including a Wookiee, Jawa, Ewok, and Rodian."

"Launching April 12th exclusively on StarWarsKids.com, Star Wars Galactic Pals joins M1-RE ("Miree"), a member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts, as she looks after and studies ornery Ortolans, fussy Hutts, scavenging Jawas, and more aboard the Youngling Care Space Station."

"Miree studies creatures and aliens living outside of their home planet's habitat to identify common species behavior. By teaching the younglings in her care deep breathing techniques, how to express themselves through music, and the importance of maintaining bedtime routines, Miree helps each youngling realize their full potential. Star Wars Galactic Pals will have a 12-episode run, with two episodes releasing each Tuesday through April 26. Additional episodes will debut this fall. Visit StarWarsKids.com/Galactic-Pals for coloring sheets, activities, and more!"