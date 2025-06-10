Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals Batman Black & White: Sword of Azrael #1 Statue

McFarlane Toys unveils their newest Batman Black & White statue with Sword of Azrael #1 Variant Cover by Joe Quesada

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals an 8.5" Batman Black & White Azrael statue, inspired by Joe Quesada’s cover art.

Captures Azrael’s striking design from Sword of Azrael #1, featuring split cape and detailed gauntlets.

Limited edition, hand-numbered polyresin statue set for release in November 2025 at $179.99.

Perfect for collectors, this Azrael statue joins previous DC Direct Batman: Black & White releases.

DC Comics Sword of Azrael #1 (2022) marked the fiery return of Jean-Paul Valley, the vigilante known as Azrael. In this fresh chapter, Valley has retreated to a monastery in Europe, trying to tame his violent past and find peace. However, the arrival of a mysterious girl with ties to his Order drags him back into the madness of who he was. McFarlane Toys is now bringing this anti-hero to life with their latest DC Direct Batman Black & White statue. Coming in at 8.5" tall, Areal is nicely crafted in black and white and is inspired by the variant cover of Sword of Azrael #1 from Joe Quesada.

From his split cape and haunting mask to his massive gauntlets, a lot of detail was captured for this release. DC Comics fans will be able to add the Batman Black & White: Azrael statue to their collection in November 2025. Pre-orders for this limited edition statue are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $179.99. Be sure to check out some of McFarlane's previous DC Direct Batman: Black & White statues as well to pose Azrael with Harley Quinn, Joker, or the Dark Knight himself.

Batman Black & White: Azrael by Joe Quesada 1:10 Resin Statue

"From the striking variant cover of Sword of Azrael #1 comes a bold new addition to the acclaimed Batman: Black & White statue series. Making his long-awaited debut in the line, Azrael is brought to life in stunning detail by legendary artist Joe Quesada. A must-have for collectors and Batman fans alike, don't miss this iconic interpretation of one of Gotham's most complex anti-heroes."

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 8.5" tall (including base).

Inspired by the artwork of Joe Quesada.

Made of polyresin.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

