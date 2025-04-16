Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals Scarecrow (Batman Begins) Red Platinum Edition

A Crisis is coming upon the DC Multiverse but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they debut some brand new DC Comics figures

Exclusive Scarecrow figures randomly sold at stores fuel the DC toy hunt.

Features 7” scale, 22 articulation points, hands, display base, and art card.

Explore a fearsome Scarecrow figure inspired by Cillian Murphy's portrayal.

In Batman Begins (2005), Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow, is portrayed by Cillian Murphy and is the first villain the Bat takes on. Crane merges psychological horror as a real-world menace as a corrupt psychiatrist working out of Arkham Asylum. Working secretly with Ra's al Ghul and the League of Shadows, he created a fear-inducing toxin that causes terrifying hallucinations. When he puts his mask on, he becomes Scarecrow, and he plans to unleash mass fear across Gotham. Ra's al Ghul plans to use the chaos of Cranes attached to clean up the filth that plagues it unleash Batman has something to say about that. McFarlane Toys has unveiled that a new version of the Batman Begin Scarecrow will be released as part of their new Platinum Edition program.

The Red Platinum Edition line is a series of exclusive characters that are offered as special releases at stores. This means that if a retailer gets a box of new DC Multiverse figures, then Scarecrow could be one of the figures as they are randomly included. This keeps the toy hunt alive for DC Comics fans and will be found released alongside the Batman Begins, Batman 1989, and (Target Exclusive) Fear Toxin figures, which are already in stores now.

Scarecrow (Batman Begins) Red Platinum Edition

"As a young child, Jonathan Crane was subjected to sick & twisted experiments on fear conducted by his own father. Crane spent his childhood living in fear until he made an important realization— if he could control fear, it would never again control him. Over time, Jonathan became SCARECROW while wearing his signature mask & began experimenting on others, subjecting them to a hallucinogenic fear toxin he developed that brought out their worst nightmares."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes hands, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

