McFarlane Showcases Exclusive DC Comics Justice Lords Batman Figure

A crisis is coming to the DC Multiverse as new heroes are arriving from around the DC Comics universe from McFarlane Toys

Justice Lords Batman features a fabric cape, batarang, collector card, and display base for collectors.

This Gold Label edition is available only at Target stores and priced at $22.99 for DC Multiverse fans.

The figure marks the arrival of the Justice Lords storyline from DC Comics and animated series to toys.

The Justice Lords debuted in the Justice League animated series in the two-part episode "A Better World," offering a chilling glimpse into a parallel universe where the League takes a darker path. After the death of their Flash and the corruption of their world's president, Superman and his teammates decide that absolute control is the only way to maintain peace. This authoritarian version of the Justice League enforces strict order, silencing opposition and eliminating crime through fear. Their story would be featured once again in DC Comics with the Batman Beyond comics continuity, and now they are starting to come to life.

McFarlane Toys continues to expand their DC Multiverse even with a Crisis coming next year, and Justice Lord Batman has made the cut. Releasing as a Gold Label exclusive to Target Stores, this Dark Knight is ready to bring pure justice to your collection. He will feature a fabric cape, a batarang, a collector card, and a display base. It is unclear if the other Justice Lords will make the cut in the future, but fans can start to find this alternate reality Dark Knight in Target Stores now for $22.99.

DC Multiverse Lord Batman (Justice Lords) Gold Label

"The Justice Lords hail from an alternate universe where the Justice League decided to enforce law and order through any means necessary. Years ago, the Justice League defeated them, and Wonder Woman returned to their world with them to make sure they stayed in check. But something went wrong."

"Now, Wonder Woman is back in the world of Batman Beyond, and Superman and Bruce Wayne sense that she's hiding something. As Terry McGinnis™ takes a dangerous trip to the Justice Lords' world to find out Wonder Woman's secrets— and encounters a version of himself whose life took a very different path—the Justice Lords return to our Earth in search of Wonder Woman."

