McFarlane Steps into the Batman Multiverse with Four New DC Figures

McFarlane Toys is back with another impressive assortment of Batman action figures that are arriving from across the DC Multiverse

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Adam West's 1966 Batman figure, with dancing hands and a fabric cape.

SDCC 2024 Batman Beyond exclusive features older Bruce Wayne with cane and dog.

Dick Grayson as Batman from 2009's Batman Reborn storyline, partnered with Damian Wayne.

Composite Batman from Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 released in 2022 joins the line-up.

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys as they are back with new teasers for some brand new DC Multiverse figures. Four new figures are on the way, including one that will be released as a San Diego Comic-Con 2024 exclusive. Kicking things off first is a nice trip to the past because, at long last, Adam West is coming to the DC Multiverse. We have seen the hit 1966 TV Series get its own Target Exclusive line with the DC Retro collection, but now this Caped Crusader is ready for the big leagues. Besides some dancing hands and a fabric cape, not much is known, but he will not be exclusive. The fun does not end there, as McFarlane Toys has also unveiled another SDCC exclusive with some fun from Batman Beyond. Releasing as part of their animation DC Direct line, the older Brice Wayne from the hit cartoon is getting his own limited editor Gold Label figure. This figure is nicely sculpted and will come with his cane and dog, so expect more from the Beyond series to arrive in the future.

As for the DC Comics release, McFarlane Toys is really giving Batman fans some impressive new releases. Up first is Dick Grayson, who has taken up the mantle of the Dark Knight from the Batman Reborn storyline that was released in 2009. Can Dick fill in Bruce's shoes and save Gotham with Damien Wayne by his side? You decide. The last release is a fairly new version of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 that was released in 2022. The Man of Steel and the Caped Crusader become one with magic while taking on the Green Lantern. This Composite Batman was short lived, but it was pretty incredible to see, and now fans will be able to pre-order him and the rest on July 25.

