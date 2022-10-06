McFarlane Toys Debuts DC Comics Batman Bat-Family Multi-Pack

McFarlane Toys has just revealed one of the coolest DC Multiverse multipacks around. Coming right out of Gotham, the entire Bat-Family is reunited once again with this special 5-pack set. All of these figures are simply releases but with new decos and some new body parts. The set will include Batman, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Both the Dark Knight and Batgirl will feature classic gray, blue, and yellow catsuits and will come with grapple guns. The three Robins, on the other hand, all feature some bright colors on this rerelease, and all get new head sculpts. Red Hood seems to be the same one from the Three Jokers release but will also get a normal head along with a masked head. Nightwing is a figure I have been waiting for a while his angry head sculpts is intense; he will be a welcome addition to any new Batman adventures.

It does look like McFarlane Toys has updated the packaging for this 5-pack as well with a new window-less design. This is sad as I would love to just display the Bat-Family, but it now looks like some open-box display options will be on the table. Whether you have some of these figures are not, this is a fun repaint and repack set, giving DC Comics fans all of the Bat-Family in one shot. This set is an Amazon exclusive, and collectors can find it right for Buy it Now here at $99.99. If you want to expand the family, then be sure to also check out the Amazon-exclusive Classic Tim Drake DC Multiverse figure as well.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale 5 PACK based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Accessories included: Batman's grapnel launcher Batgirls' Batarang and grapnel launcher, Robin's sword and blades, Nightwings escrima sticks, Red Hoods crowbar and alternate cracked helmet head, Individual round bases

Figures are showcased in a special designed DC Multiverse Gold Label collector box

5 included collectible art cards with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures