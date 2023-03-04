McFarlane Toys Kicks Off New Demon Slayer 12" Statues with Tanjiro The McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase is here with a nice assortment of new reveals including the announcement of Demon Slayer collectibles

McFarlane Toys has recently revealed that they have added the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to their roster. We have already seen two different series arrive with new 7" and 5" action figures heading our way. However, that is not all as McFarlane Toys is giving fans some statues as well, with Tanjiro Kamedo kicking everything off. Coming in at 12" tall, Tanjiro Kamado is ready to slice and dice with this nice design statue. This is an interesting choice for McFarlane Toys to make as they have not dished out statues for any of their other animated licenses. Tanjiro is displayed jumping through the air, and a posing rod and display base will help capture that design. He is colored and detailed pretty well, and it will be a nice statue for Demon Slayer to pick up for $39.99. We can imagine more Demon Slayer pieces will arrive later on, so fans can snag up this one right here with a May 2023 release.

McFarlane Toys Brings Tanjiro to Life in 12" Form

"Tanjiro Kamado – A kindhearted boy who loves his family. Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them. He has an acute sense of smell which enables him to identify the weak spots in demons or other opponents he battles."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 12" scale figure based on Demon Slayer

Tanjiro is featured in his iconic look from the Anime

Figure is showcased in Demon Slayer themed window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Demon Slayer figures