McFarlane Toys Returns to Batman: Hush with New Riddler Figure

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Batman: Hush is a 12-issue storyline by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, the Riddler plays a legendary yet secretive role as the mastermind behind the chaos. Initially thought to be just another pawn, Edward Nygma is later to be revealed as the man who orchestrated much of the plot under the alias "Hush". This included manipulating Batman's rogues gallery, including Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and even Superman, to break the Dark Knight psychologically. Having recently used a Lazarus Pit to cure himself of cancer, the Riddler finally figures out Batman's secret identity as Bruce Wayne due to the Pits side effects.

Instead of revealing his newfound knowledge, a game is to be played, and now The Riddler is back with a new McFarlane Toys CDC Multiverse figure from the Hush miniseries. This version of Edward Nygma is in his more iconic green suit with question mark cane, purple shoes and green bowler hat. This is a pretty iconic villain that DC Comics fans will surely want to add to their Batman Rogues Gallery collection before the DC Multiverse ends in mid-2026. Pre-orders for the Riddler are already live for $26.99 with an October 2025 release.

DC Multiverse – The Riddler (Batman: Hush)

"The Riddler is a conflicted criminal. His dreams of wealth and prosperity are often at odds with his love of finding a worthy competitor, namely the Batman, to challenge to a game of mental and physical gymnastics."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

THE RIDDLER as featured in DC comics.

Accessories include cane and display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

