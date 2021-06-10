McFarlane Toys Reveals Dark Nights Batman Cover Edition Figure

Batman is returning to Dark Nights: Metal once again with the newest McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure release. It looks like McFarlane Toys is releasing a new deco variant of the previously released Metal Batman with battle axes. This figure features a design similar to the original DC Comics Darks Nights: Metal #1 cover and promos pieces that showcase a bloodied Batman. While this design is covered in blood from head to toe, there are some added cuts and bloody marks on his body. Not much else is different with this figure compared to his original release, but fans of a more battle-torn batsuit might want to add this version to their collection.

Unlike the previous drop, this Batman will not have the Batman: The Merciless Build-A-Figure part. He is also set to be a Target exclusive, so fans will want to keep an eye out online and in-store for his mysterious drop. With high amounts of detail, bloody deco, 22 points of articulation, and two battle axes, this is Caped Crusader that will be a key to stopping The Batman Who Laughs. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors can check out some of the new DC Multiverse figures here and the Collectibles Section at Target here.

"DC Comics 7″ Heavy Metal Batman Figure – Cover Edition (Target Exclusive) – Following the universe-shattering events of Dark Nights: Metal, the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse and has transformed into a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition. Willing to sacrifice his own humanity for the greater good, Batman wields an evil Black Lantern power ring, which grants him the power to resurrect the dead. Now, leading an army of zombies and riding a Batcycle made of bones, the Dark Knight wages war against The Batman Who Laughs and his omnipotent goddess, Perpetua, in his mission to save the DC Multiverse!"

Highlights