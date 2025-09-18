Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals New DC Comics JSA Doctor Mid-Nite Figure

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Comics Doctor Mid-Nite figure inspired by his classic JSA appearance.

Doctor Mid-Nite, aka Charles McNider, debuted in 1941 and is a founding member of the Justice Society of America.

The Collector Edition features 22 points of articulation, soft goods cape, swappable hands, and Hooty the owl.

Pre-orders are open now for $34.99, with the action figure set for release in October 2025.

Doctor Mid-Nite is a legacy superhero from DC Comics, who originally debuted in All-American Comics #25 back in 1941. The first and most iconic version was Dr. Charles McNider, a brilliant surgeon who lost his sight in a mob attack. However, this attack allowed him to discover that he could see perfectly in the dark. Using this new ability, he became the crime-fighting Doctor Mid-Nite, donning a costume and taking on criminals at night with themed gadgets. Doctor Mid-Nite became a founding member of the Justice Society of America (JSA), with the mantle being passed on over the years.

McFarlane Toys continues to bring the JSA to life with a new DC Multiverse figure. Embrace the darkness with this brand new Collector Edition figure, which features Doctor Mid-Nite's classic JSA outfit, swappable hands, and his faithful owl sidekick, Hooty. Doctor Mid-Nite will have a fabric cape, which is always a plus, along with a collectible art card and a display base. One can assume the rest of the JSA will arrive from McFarlane Toys before they lose the license in mid-2026. Pre-orders are already live and selling out fast for $34.99 with an October 2025 release.

Doctor Mid-Nite (Justice Society of America) Collector Edition #47

"Physician Dr. Charles McNider was asked by police to treat an important witness against mobster "Killer" Maroni. While McNider was treating the dying man, a thug threw a hand grenade at them. McNider was blinded by the explosion. McNider learned that he could now see in the dark, but was blinded by light, much like an owl. He developed special "infrared glasses" that would enable him to see in daylight as well. McNider then adopted the costumed identity of Doctor Mid-Nite and used it to capture Maroni. Doctor Mid-Nite was a member of the All-Star Squadron and spent many years as a member of the Justice Society of America."

Product Features:

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 4 extra hands, owl, soft goods cape and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!