McFarlane Toys Reveals Warhammer 40K Ork Big Mech Figures

The Warhammer 40,000 fun is not over yer as McFarlane Toys still has some new figures up their sleeve. We have already seen two Ork Meganob figures revealed today, but it also looks like an Ork Big Mek is coming. Two versions of the Warhammer enemy are on the way with the standard 7" figure with standard detail and an artist proof version. Featuring 22 points of articulation, the Ork will have a removable backpack and come with a display base. Collectors will notice an incredible amount of detail was implemented with this figure and will be a great new addition o any collection. The Artist Proof variant is perfect for Warhammer customizers out there, giving their own flavor and artistic skill on in 7" scale. Priced at $41.99, these Ork Big Men figures are set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are live right here.

"When Big Meks go to war, they do it in style; festooned in massive mechanized contraptions of their own design and brimming with custom deco. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing."

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

From the Warhammer40K universe

Features Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing

Warhammer40K themed window box packaging

Artist proof variant

"When Big Meks go to war they do it in style; festooned in massive mechanized contraptions of their own design and brimming with custom deco. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing."

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

From the Warhammer40K universe

Features Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing

Warhammer40K themed window box packaging