Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Summons Black Panther with New Marvel Comics Statue

McFarlane Toys steps into the world of Marvel Comics once again with a new assortment of 1/10 scale collectible statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1/10 scale Black Panther statue inspired by Marvel Knights #4.

The collectible pays tribute to the 2005 Marvel Knights: Black Panther series by Hudlin and Romita Jr.

Features detailed design, an art card, and a removable backdrop with a Stan Lee remembrance banner.

Pre-orders are open now for $29.99, with a planned release date in May 2025 for Marvel fans.

Marvel Knights is a series that Marvel Comics launched in 1998 with the goal of highlighting some of the lesser-known or struggling characters. These added new grittier and more mature storytelling to these characters, which consisted of Punisher, Daredevil, Black Panther, and more. The Marvel Knights: Black Panther series, launched in 2005, was a more cinematic reimagining of the character. Written by Reginald Hudlin with art by John Romita Jr., this run served as both a reboot and a deepening of the Wakanda and T'Challa's mythos. The comic series celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018, releasing a six-part miniseries which McFarlane Toys has now captured.

Releasing as part of their ongoing Marvel Comics 1/10 statue series, McFarlane has now added Marvel Knight Black Panther to their line-up. This version brings the 1:25 variant of Marvel Knights #4 by Jae Lee to life with a glorious new statue. T'Challa is front and center here with an impressive suit that is nicely detailed and recreated in 3D. McFarlane Toys has also included a a collectible art card, along with a removable back drops showing his fellow panthers and that iconic Stan Lee remembrance banner. Pre-orders for this new 1/10 Marvel Knights Black Panther statue are already live for $29.99 and a May 2025 release.

Black Panther (Marvel Knights #4) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure

"What has changed the world around them? Who has taken their memories of who they were, and why? And why are they all haunted by the same ghost? Only one man can find the answers. A man who once ruled a nation! But even with no homeland, no fortune and no weapons, T'Challa is still the most dangerous man alive!"

Inspired by MARVEL KNIGHTS #4 cover artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!