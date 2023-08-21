Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ghostbusters, star ace toys

Ghostbusters Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man Arrives from Star Ace Toys

Get ready to bring home a new Ghostbusters classic as the adventure continues with Star Ace Toys newe, tasty and spooky release

Get ready for the taste of marshmallows as Star Ace Toys has unleashed the horror of the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man once again. Coming to life from Ghostbusters, this delicious big bad, was brought to life to destroy the busters and New York. Standing at roughly 12" tall, fans can now bring this tasty treat home for their Ghostbusters collection as an impressive new deluxe vinyl figure. Star Ace Toys has nicely crafted this beauty right off the screen and will have rotating limbs and a fabric neck tie. Two head sculpts are included with happy and angry expressions, along with two pairs of hands. Whether you have the Mezco Toyz figures or Hasbro's Plasma Series, this figure will pair perfectly with them. Enhance your Ghostbusters display with the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man for $195, with a Q4 2023 release right here.

Star Ace Toys Releases Some Tasty Marshmellow Goodness

"Introducing the new iconic 30cm Soft Vinyl Ghostbusters Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, brought to you by Star Ace. Immerse yourself in the world of Ghostbusters with this meticulously designed collectible that pays homage to the beloved marshmallow menace. Crafted with utmost attention to detail, this soft vinyl rendition of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man captures the essence of the mischievous and larger-than-life character. His legs, arms and head rotate allowing for multiple poses. The figure features the mixed media elements of the fabric collar and necktie and standing at an impressive 30cm tall this figure is a fun and authentic look at the classic movie monster."

"For those seeking the ultimate collector's experience, the deluxe version of the Ghostbusters Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man comes with additional features. Swap out the standard head for an interchangeable angry expression head, capturing the iconic moment when Stay-Puft goes from sweet to furious. The set also includes interchangeable fists, allowing you to recreate different poses and scenes from the Ghostbusters franchise."

"Whether you're reliving the classic moments from the original Ghostbusters movie or adding to your extensive collection, the 30cm Soft Vinyl Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Star Ace is a masterpiece that encapsulates the essence of a pop culture phenomenon. With its remarkable attention to detail, fabric accents, and deluxe features, this collectible figure stands as a timeless tribute to the Ghostbusters universe."

