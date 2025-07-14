Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: bigfoot, Loosecollector

New The Crypt Bigfoot Figure Brings Raw Power to LooseCollector

LooseCollector is embracing the monsters of the unknown as they debut their latest action figures from The Crypt with Bigfoot

Article Summary LooseCollector unveils a new 10-inch Bigfoot action figure in their popular The Crypt line of monsters.

Bigfoot features 34 points of articulation, swappable head and hands, and a collector-friendly box.

Figure showcases LooseCollector’s original design, inspired by legends of the Pacific Northwest cryptid.

Available for pre-order at $109.99, Bigfoot is set for a Q1 2026 release along with a new Yeti figure.

LooseCollector is a Philippine toy company that initially gained traction through custom figure work before evolving into a respected name in the designer toy scene. It is best known for its impressive 1/12 figures, which it produces in collaboration with Executive Replicas and Dynamite Entertainment. They have helped produce figures of indie cult comic book characters like Vampirella, Red Sonja, and Purgatori. However, they do have their own line of figures called The Crypt, which brings monsters to life with incredible detail and articulation.

A new monster has now surfaced as LooseCollector brings the might of Bigfoot to life to capture the legendary cryptid in action. Standing at a massive 10" tall, this brute has 34 points of articulation and features a swappable head and hands. The figure is based on their own original design and will even come in a collector-friendly box. Many toy collectors rave about The Crypt figures and pre-order for the LooseCollector The Crypt Bigfoot is already live. He is priced at $109.99 and set for a Q1 2026 release date, and be on the lookout for the Yeti, releasing alongside him.

The Crypt Bigfoot Action Figure from LooseCollector

"On the dense forests of the Pacific Northwest, where the thick evergreen block out the sun, there is a presence that stirs in the shadows—a towering figure, seen only in fleeting glimpses, never truly understood. They call it BIGFOOT. Not a creature of myth, but something older, something that should not be."

"It is no mere animal, but a shadow of something primal, an ancient force that has walked the earth since before mankind, a relic of a world long forgotten. The creature moves through the woods like a storm, silent yet heavy, its presence felt in the rustling of leaves, always just beyond the edge of sight. Some say it is a guardian, a protector of things that should not be disturbed. Others believe it is a creature of vengeance, born from the earth's deepest secrets, forever bound to the forest."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!