McFarlane Toys Unveils Limited Edition Batman Cowardly Lot Figure

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases limited edition Batman: The Cowardly Lot figure in sleek black and grey batsuit.

The detailed 7" figure features swappable hands, a fabric cape, and Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts.

Based on Mariko Tamaki's Detective Comics arc, showcasing a poorer Batman in Gotham's chaotic turmoil.

Pre-order now at GameStop for $26.99 before the DC Multiverse concludes in mid-2026.

Batman: The Cowardly Lot is a Detective Comics story arc that was written by Mariko Tamaki. This event spanned across DC Comics Detective Comics series with issues #1034–1039. The story follows Bruce Wayne adjusting to his new life after losing his fortune and having to navigate Gotham City on the verge of chaos. A new villain named the Party Crasher debuts, who manages to manipulate Gotham's citizens into acts of violence and rebellion. It was interesting to see a more grounded and poorer version of the Dark Knight, relying on his detective skills and little gadgets to get the job done.

The Cowardly Lot Batman is now the newest Red Platinum Edition figure to arrive from McFarlane Toys. Featured a sleek black and grey batsuit, swappable hands, and fabric cape, this Caped Crusader is ready for action once again. However, since he is a Chase release, he will only be offered at select retailers, such as Walmart, Target, and GameStop stores. With the DC Multiverse possibly coming to an end in mid-2026, it might be time to get these figures while you can. Pre-orders are live at GameStop at the moment for $26.99 and will be hitting shelves in April 2026.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman – Cowardly Lot

"The Cowardly Lot" a thrill-packed, dangerous story. Is the new gang in Gotham connected to the resurgence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, Mayor Nakano meets with shadowy billionaire Simon Saint, who comes to Gotham to pitch the concept of an advanced law-enforcement project known as… the Magistrate! It's always darkest before the dawn, especially in Gotham City!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman as featured in DC comics

Accessories include 2 alternate hands with sculpted batarangs and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures

