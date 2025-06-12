Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro
Sgt. Slaughter Returns to G.I. Joe Classified Series with New 2-Pack
Enhance your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection with some brand new releases from Hasbro as the war rages on with Cobra
Article Summary
- Sgt. Slaughter returns to the G.I. Joe Classified Series in a new 2-pack with Felix "Mercer" Stratton.
- This deluxe set features 26 accessories, including alternate heads, hands, hats, gear, and signature items.
- Inspired by G.I. Joe: The Movie, both characters get modern sculpts, updated deco, and detailed weapons.
- Set is priced at $59.99 and available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for a December 2025 release.
A fan-favorite since the 1980s, Sgt. Slaughter is one of the few real-life personalities to have crossed over into the G.I. Joe universe. From WWE to becoming a larger-than-life drill instructor for the Joes, this hero is a legend. Sgt. Slaughter trains recruits with no-nonsense intensity and occasionally gets his hands dirty when Cobra comes knocking. Hasbro has announced the return of Sgt. Slaughter to the G.I. Joe Classified Series #173 with Felix "Mercer" Stratton.
Inspired by G.I. Joe: The Movie, this Drill Sergeant and Renegade are taking the fight to Cobra into the modern era with impressive sculpt, updated deco, and plenty of accessories. Sgt. Slaughter gets a nice assortment of swappable hats, an extra head, and a variety of guns. Mercer gets an extra head, backpack, glasses, knives, and his own weapons. Prepare for glory with this fun new G.I. Joe Classified Series #173 set that is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders for Sgt. Slaughter & Felix "Mercer" Stratton are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a December 2025 release.
G.I. Joe Classified Series #173, Sgt Slaughter & Felix "Mercer" Stratton
"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."
"This Sgt Slaughter & Felix "Mercer" Stratton deluxe figure set is bursting with 26 character-inspired accessory pieces. Sgt Slaughter includes alternate head, 3 alt hands, utility cover, beret, baton, knife, and weapons accessories; plus his signature sunglasses, whistle, and iconic campaign cover. Mercer includes glasses, alternate head, 2 alt hands, knife, backpack and weapon accessories. Sgt Slaughter puts his drill-instructor skills to the test whipping former-Cobra Viper Mercer and the other Renegades into shape with Slaughterhouse-style training."