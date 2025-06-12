Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Sgt. Slaughter Returns to G.I. Joe Classified Series with New 2-Pack

Enhance your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection with some brand new releases from Hasbro as the war rages on with Cobra

Article Summary Sgt. Slaughter returns to the G.I. Joe Classified Series in a new 2-pack with Felix "Mercer" Stratton.

This deluxe set features 26 accessories, including alternate heads, hands, hats, gear, and signature items.

Inspired by G.I. Joe: The Movie, both characters get modern sculpts, updated deco, and detailed weapons.

Set is priced at $59.99 and available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for a December 2025 release.

A fan-favorite since the 1980s, Sgt. Slaughter is one of the few real-life personalities to have crossed over into the G.I. Joe universe. From WWE to becoming a larger-than-life drill instructor for the Joes, this hero is a legend. Sgt. Slaughter trains recruits with no-nonsense intensity and occasionally gets his hands dirty when Cobra comes knocking. Hasbro has announced the return of Sgt. Slaughter to the G.I. Joe Classified Series #173 with Felix "Mercer" Stratton.

Inspired by G.I. Joe: The Movie, this Drill Sergeant and Renegade are taking the fight to Cobra into the modern era with impressive sculpt, updated deco, and plenty of accessories. Sgt. Slaughter gets a nice assortment of swappable hats, an extra head, and a variety of guns. Mercer gets an extra head, backpack, glasses, knives, and his own weapons. Prepare for glory with this fun new G.I. Joe Classified Series #173 set that is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders for Sgt. Slaughter & Felix "Mercer" Stratton are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a December 2025 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #173, Sgt Slaughter & Felix "Mercer" Stratton

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"This Sgt Slaughter & Felix "Mercer" Stratton deluxe figure set is bursting with 26 character-inspired accessory pieces. Sgt Slaughter includes alternate head, 3 alt hands, utility cover, beret, baton, knife, and weapons accessories; plus his signature sunglasses, whistle, and iconic campaign cover. Mercer includes glasses, alternate head, 2 alt hands, knife, backpack and weapon accessories. Sgt Slaughter puts his drill-instructor skills to the test whipping former-Cobra Viper Mercer and the other Renegades into shape with Slaughterhouse-style training."

