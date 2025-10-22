Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils Red Platinum Edition DC Comics Extant Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys has crafted up some new Red Platinum Edition DC Comics action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a Red Platinum Edition Extant figure from DC Comics’ Zero Hour event storyline

Extant, once Hawk, now appears in his iconic red, purple, and black costume with fabric cape and accessories

The 7-inch figure features 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, comic reprint, base, and art card

Available for $29.99, the figure releases with Zero Hour Superman and teases other DC villains to collect

McFarlane Toys has revealed yet another Red Platinum Edition DC Multiverse figure for their upcoming Page Punchers drop. Extant is a powerful villain in the DC Universe and was first introduced during the DC Comics 1994 event Zero Hour: Crisis in Time. Originally known as Hank Hall, Extant was the superhero known as Hawk, one-half of the iconic duo Hawk and Dove. After the death of his partner Dove (Dawn Granger), Hall finds himself descending into madness, becoming the villain Monarch in the DC Comics Armageddon 2001 storyline. As time went on, he later evolved into Extant after absorbing the temporal powers of the time-manipulating villain Waverider.

Zero Hour, Extant joins forces with the corrupted Hal Jordan (Parallax) in an attempt to rewrite the DC Universe. He now comes to life as the Red Platinum Edition release for this upcoming wave and will release alongside the Zero Hour Superman figure. Extant comes to life right off the pages of DC Comics in his red, purple, and black suit with a fabric cape and a pair of swappable hands. He will feature a reprint of DC Comics Zero Hour: Crisis in Time #4 as well as a display base and art card. This figure is starting to hit shelves now and online for $29.99, and be on the lookout for the Crisis on Infinite Earths Joker and Red Platinum Cheetah as well.

McFarlane Toys – DC Comics Zero Hour Extant

"The universe is being destroyed by an all-consuming force! Wally West Flash, like Barry Allen before him, tries to stop the crisis, but vanishes in the process. In addition, anomalies such as Barbara Gordon appearing as Batgirl—despite the fact that Joker paralyzed her years before—begin popping up all over the world!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include soft goods cape, extra hands and figure display base

Includes English-only comic book and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys™ x DC Direct™ Page Punchers figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!