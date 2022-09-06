McFarlane Toys Welcomes Kid Flash to the Family with New Figure

Kid Flash is making his DC Multiverse debut as he races out of the events of DC Comics Dark Night Death Metal: Speed Metal. The Speed Force has been corrupted by the presence of The Batman Who Laughs, altered our heroes' suits. Wallace West must now race against time and plenty of zombie Flashes to try and save the Multiverse. McFarlane Toys is bringing the Speed Force story to DC Multiverse with a whole Build-A-Figure wave. Kid Flash wears his new metal design with his new red and white speedster costume. Translucent elements are features on Kid Flash, giving us a new design and a new speedster for our Speed Force collection. I can imagine we will see a standard Wally released later on in his classic costume for the Gold Label line. The Dark Nights Death Metal Kid Flash is priced at $24.99, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out the rest of the line with Flash, Jay Garrick, Wally West, and unite them all to resurrect pure evil.

"The latest in a long line of speedsters, Wallace West does not take the mantle of Kid Flash lightly, even when it makes him question everything about himself. Struck by Speed Force lightning thanks to some truly mind-bending issues with the timeline, Wallace was given his powers and put on the radar of Barry Allen, who took him under his wing—or, at least, he tried to. If there's one thing Wallace learned very quickly, it's that being a speedster isn't something you can just be taught overnight, even by the Fastest Man Alive."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Speed Metal Build-a line will assemble The Darkest Knight

Wallace West is based on his look in Dark Nights Death Metal: Speed Metal

Wallace West comes with 6 attachable speed force lightning pieces, Darkest Knight build-a figure arms and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures