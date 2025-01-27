Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, marvel

Gentle Giant Brings Spider-Punk to the Stage with Marvel Animated

Article Summary Discover Gentle Giant Ltd.'s new limited edition 5" Spider-Punk statue, inspired by Skottie Young's art.

Spider-Punk from Earth-138 leaps off the comic pages, wearing a spiked mask and studded jacket.

Featuring high-quality resin and detailed paint, limited to 3000 pieces with a certificate of authenticity.

Pre-order the Spider-Punk statue for $59.99, with shipping expected in October 2025.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is at it again as they bring Skottie Young's popular Young Marvel artwork to life once again. This new bite-size statue brings Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, to life right off fetch cover of the Marvel Comics Spider-Punk: Arms Race #1 Variant. Hobie Brown first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #10 back in 2015, during the Spider-Verse storyline created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel. This punk is a rebellious, guitar-wielding Spider-Man from Earth-138 who leads a movement against his dystopian society. Donning a spiked mask and studded jacket, Spider-Punk symbolizes anti-authoritarianism, fighting against Norman Osborn's corrupt regime.

His popularity grew in the comics and then even further with his debut in Sony's animated feature film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.Now, we return to Earth-138 with a new 5" Young Marvel statue that is limited to only 3000 pieces. He is rocking out the best he can with an incredible sculpt that captures Skottie Young's artwork perfectly in 3D. Pre-orders for this statue are limited and live, with a $59.99 price tag and a possible October 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for more Spider-Man Young Marvel statues also from DST with Hallow's Eve, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, and 616 Spider-Man.

Spider-Punk Arrives with New Young Marvel Limited Editon Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Time to kick out the jams! The Hobie Brown of Earth-138 is the newest animated-style statue in the long-running Gentle Giant LTD line! Based on the "Young Marvel" variant cover artwork of Marvel Comics, this approximately 5-inch statue depicts Spider-Punk leaping in the air while playing a chord on his guitar. Made out of high-quality resin and featuring art-accurate paint applications, this limited-to-3000-pieces statue comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"



