Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu Life-Size Azellan Droidsmith Figure Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new The Mandalorian and Grogu collectibles coming soon from Hot Toys

Article Summary Hot Toys debuts a life-size Anzellan Droidsmith collectible from The Mandalorian and Grogu series.

Figure stands 10.6” tall, featuring fiber hair, textured skin, and a movie-accurate detailed costume.

Includes 8 points of articulation, welding torch, and LED flashlight for customizable display options.

Pre-orders are live at $240, with the Anzellan Droidsmith figure releasing in October 2026.

Hot Toys has unveiled another brand new addition to their expanding Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu collection. Get ready to add some friends to your life-size Grogu display as the new life-size Anzellan Droidsmith figure is coming. That is right, one of the galaxy's most skilled and unexpected mechanics has been brought to life and in great detail. Inspired by the inventive Anzellans seen in The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, this figure celebrates their reputation for expert droid repair, sharp wit, and adorable yet creepy features.

Standing at 10.6" tall, this Star Wars Anzellan Droidsmith is crafted with a highly detailed head sculpt featuring movie-accurate facial expression and textured skin. Hot Toys also carefully applied fiber hair to the eyebrows and beard, along with a detailed, accurate costume. The Droidsmith will feature 8 points of articulation, along with a welding torch and an LED flashlight as accessories. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for this new The Mandalorian and Grogu life-size figure at $240 with an October 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu – Anzellan Droidsmith 1:1

"Renowned for their diminutive stature but immense skill in droid repair and reprogramming, the Anzellans have captured the hearts of Star Wars fans with their humorous personalities and technical wizardry. Though small in size, these tiny mechanics play a crucial role in the galaxy's underworld."

"Today, Hot Toys is delighted to expand the Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™ collection by introducing the Anzellan Droidsmith™ Life-Size Collectible Figure! Standing approximately 27cm tall, this life-size figure captures the adorable yet rugged appearance of the Droidsmith. The collectible features a newly developed head sculpt with an authentic likeness, movie-accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture. To achieve a realistic look, the figure features gray eyebrows and a beard made from fiber material. The specialized body is constructed from soft vinyl material with 8 points of articulation, allowing collectors to recreate the Droidsmith's charming gestures."

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