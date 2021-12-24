Medicom Debuts New Marvel Comics X-Factor Cyclops MAFEX Figure

The X-Men are back as Medicom has revealed their newest Marvel Comics MAFEX figure with the arrival of X-Factory Cyclops. Standing at roughly 6" tall, the leader of the X-Men, Cyclops, is ready to take on the Brotherhood of Evil once again. Sporting his comic book blue and white costume, Cyclops is loaded with detail and a nice set of accessories to help showcase his mutant power and capture him in action. Marvel Comics Cyclops will have three swappable. Head sculpt with standard with vision, frowning with visor, and an angry expression with his red sunglasses.

Marvel Comics X-Factor Cyclops will also come with two powerful visor effects as well as a smoking effect to capture a bunch of actin poses. The X-Factor Cyclops will be a nice addition to any X-Men collection, and that white and blue costume will stand out to his classic blue and yellow design. The Marvel MAFEX No.173 Cyclops (Comic Variant Suit) figure from Medicom is priced at $104.99, and he is set to release in October 2022. Pre-orders for this X-Men are already live, and collectors can secure one for their collection here. To Me, My X-Men!

"Marvel Comics – Cyclops MAFEX 6″ Scale Figure – Cyclops in his Comic Variant Suit joins the other MAFEX "X-Men" action figures! He boasts a semi-metallic and familiar look for the fans while maintaining all of the poseability that you expect from Medicom. He comes with three interchangeable heads, wrists, and even an optic blast effect part for maximum action. Order him for your collection today!"

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From the X-Men comics

Highly poseable

Mutiple Effect pieces included

Box Contents Cyclops figure

3 Interchangeable heads

Interchangeable hands

2 Visor Blast effect pieces

Smoking blast effect

Display Stand