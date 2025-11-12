Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, Kith

Mega Man Joins Kith's Exclusive Collab with New Jada Toys Release

A new Marvel vs Capcom collaboration is arriving at Kith with some exclusive variant action figures like Jada Toys Mega Man

The 4.5-inch Mega Man figure features 15 points of articulation, exclusive colors, and Kith branding

Includes alternate heads, hands, signature Mega Buster, effect piece, stand, and collector packaging

Pre-orders launch exclusively on Kith’s site for $45, starting November 14, 2025, at 11 AM EST

A new Marvel vs. Capcom collaboration is arriving from Kith, the New York–based lifestyle brand founded in 2011. This company is known for blending streetwear, luxury fashion, and even pop culture through collaborations. Hasbro and Jada Toys are joining in on this team-up, including Jada Toys unveiling a new Kith-themed Mega Man figure. The upcoming Kith x Jada Toys Mega Man figure arrives for the Marvel vs. Capcom drop with an exclusive variant with an inverted color scheme and Kith across his chest.

Based on the baseline Mega Man figure from Jada Toys, our hero stands at roughly 4.5" tall and has 15 points of articulation. Accessories will include alternate heads/hands, signature Mega Buster arm‑cannon, blast effect piece, and display base. Kith has even added its own touch to its packaging along with its price tag, which comes in at $45. Pre-orders arrive exclusively on Kith on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 11 AM EST, so get yours while you can.

Capcom | Kith for Jada Toys Mega Man Figure

"The Capcom | Kith for Jada Toys Mega Man figure features articulated arms and legs inspired by the iconic Street Fighter character. It includes six accessories featuring an alternate head, alternate hands, an arm cannon, an effect piece, and a display stand. The figure comes in a special collector's box with Kith and Megaman branding on the front, the Capcom logo on the side, and all-over Mega Man graphic artwork."

