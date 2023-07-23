Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Hasbro Debuts New X-Men 97' Magneto Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

X-Men 97' is on the way, giving Marvel fans a continuation of the beloved 90s animated series. The entire voice cast is back, with some new and old mutants returning for a brand new adventure. To get ready for the legendary return, Hasbro has unveiled that an entire wave of Marvel Legends will be on the way. We have see plenty of heroes arrive for the series with Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, and Storm. However, heroes are not the only ones making a return as the Master of Magnetism; Magneto makes his presence known.

Bow before the Brotherhood of Evil as Magneto is nicely crafted right off of X-Men fans' screens with impressive detail. No accessories are included besides a set of extra hands, but he will come in his very own detailed card back. Hopefully, with a Magneto on the way, Marvel Legends fans will be able to get a new Professor X figure to complete our team. The X-Men 97's Marvel Legends Magneto will be priced at $24.99 and set for a Fall 2023 release. Pre-orders are unknown at this time, but they will be found at most retailers like HasbroPulse.com soon.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAGNETO – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). The self-proclaimed master of magnetism, the mutant Magneto is a survivor of genocide who has spent his life fighting for the less fortunate. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAGNETO figure. This quality 6-inch scale Magneto figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!