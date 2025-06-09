Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Megatron Returns with Transformers Studio Series War for Cybertron

There is more than meets the eye, as a new selection of Transformers collectibles are ready for action and coming soon from Hasbro

Article Summary Megatron returns in the Transformers Studio Series War for Cybertron line from Hasbro, ready for battle.

This highly detailed 6.5" figure features a G1-inspired yet modern look with battle-worn sculpting and red optics.

Megatron converts from robot to Cybertronian tank in 21 steps and includes a fusion cannon and Energon mace.

Pre-orders are live for $34.99, with an October 2025 release alongside War for Cybertron Optimus Prime.

Even more Transformers Studios Series figures are on them, including the return to the War for Cybertron franchise. We have already seen quite a few of these heroes and villains return from the back of battle with impressive detail, articulation, and accessories. Up next is the return of Megatron, who is more than just a villain, but the tragic, tyrannical leader who has been molded by a war. This version of Megatron is rugged, battle-worn, and brooding, and unlike Transformers: One, he is a gladiator-turned-revolutionary.

This design features a G1 nostalgia vibe with an updated, gritty modern look with broad armor plates, red optics, and his signature fusion cannon mounted menacingly on his arm. Hasbro gives new life to this Transformers: War for Cybertron villain who stands 6.5" tall, features a fusion cannon, Energon mace, and converts into a Cybertronian tank in 21 steps. Megatron will also release alongside the Transformers Studio Series War for Cybertron Optimus Prime, creating the perfect rivalry. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99 on Hasbro Pulse, and he is set for an October 2025 release.

Transformers Studio Series War for Cybertron Megatron

"Experience the epic action of the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game with the Transformers Studio Series Megatron toy! Part of the MTMTE Collection, the 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to Cybertronian tank mode in 21 steps. With game-inspired details including battle-worn deco, intricate poseability, and fusion cannon and Energon mace attachable accessories, this Megatron action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

WAR FOR CYBERTRON MEGATRON: This Transformers Studio Series Megatron figure features deco and details inspired by the gritty setting of the video game—complete with scuffs, scrapes, and battle scars

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND CYBERTRONIAN TANK MODE IN 21 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 21 steps

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!