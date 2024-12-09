Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Megatronus The Fallen Transformers Figure Announced by Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled the Age of the Prime series as new Transformers collectibles are on the way including Megatronus The Fallen

Hasbro has unveiled a new era of Transformers figures on the way with the Age of the Prime. With the success of Transformers: One, it looks like The Thirteen are getting some time in the spotlight, including Megatronus. Also known as The Fallen, Megatronus is a pivotal figure in the Transformers lore and is one of the original Thirteen Primes that Primus created to fight Unicron. He was once a noble warrior, but Megatronus would become corrupted by his lust for power. He was one of the first Transformers to turn against his brethren, aligning himself with Unicron in a bid for domination. Generations later, another would take up his name, embracing his lust for power and trying to make a clear path for Decepticon control.

Hasbro is now bringing Megatronus to life with a brand new figure that is a Leader Class release and stands 7.5" tall. Hasbro nicely sculpted this villainy, and he is packed with an arsenal of blasters, staff mace, blades, gun turrets, and a variety of attachable blast effects. Transformers Megatronus The Fallen will convert into his tank mode in just 38 steps and is priced at $54.99. The Age of the Primes kicks off in Spring 2025, with pre-orders for this wave of figures arriving December 10 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – Megatronus The Fallen

"Megatronus the Fallen is the warrior Prime and the largest of the Primes. Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS robots into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes Leader Class The Thirteen Megatronus the Fallen action figure! This 7.5-inch action figure converts between robot and tank modes in 38 steps. Gear up for battle with the included requiem blaster, staff mace, blade, gun turret and blast effects that attach to the figure."

"TRANSFORMERS: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in TRANSFORMERS mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Collect different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

