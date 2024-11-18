Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mezco toyz

Mezco Debuts Batman: The Animated Series (Series 2) 5 Points Figures

Return to Gotham City in style with Mezco Toyz as they are back with a new set of 5 Points featuring Batman: The Animated Series

Mezco Toyz is back with a new set of 5 Points figures as they get ready to return to the violent city of Gotham. Inspired by the legendary 90s animated series Batman: The Animated Series, a new way of figures is on the way from Mezco, all featuring five points of articulation. Series 2 contours the fun with some new villains along with even more Batman variants to help recreate iconic moments from the animated series. This lineup includes Sky Dive Batman, which features a working parachute as well as a removable cape. Mr. Freeze will also be getting an icy introduction with swappable arms, a freeze ray, and a snow globe.

The fun continues with Two-Face and his ongoing crime spree with swappable arms, a detonator, and three swappable faces! Evil counties to spread with Mezco 5 Points Harley Quinn, who gets swappable arms, an extra head, and her signature mallet. Lastly, a Batman with Batcycle figure is also included with motorized super speed, and the attached figure can be removed. Each of these 5 Points Batman: The Animated Series figures will have their own card back, with a Deluxe Series 2 Bundle being offered for $100. Pre-orders are already live on Mezco Toyz with an August 2025 release date.

Batman: The Animated Series – Series 2 Deluxe Set

Sky Dive Batman: swoops down from above, descending on the forces evil! Throw him high in the air, and with parachute deployed, watch as he sneaks down on villains of Gotham City.

Two Face: former District Attorney of Gotham City, Harvey Dent. After a chemical explosion left him horribly scarred, Dent's deep rooted anger took control and he became the twisted vigilante known as Two-Face.

Mr. Freeze: former scientist that was left severely mutated after a tragic accident. With a heart of ice, he vows revenge on those who had wronged him and avenge the death of his wife Nora.

Harley Quinn: the trusty sidekick of The Joker, she will stop at nothing to keep him safe and to gain his approval!

Batcycle: with sleek design and motorized super speed, is the perfect choice for Batman as he zips through the dark and dangerous streets of Gotham City.

