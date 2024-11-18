Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mezco toyz
Mezco Debuts Batman: The Animated Series (Series 2) 5 Points Figures
Return to Gotham City in style with Mezco Toyz as they are back with a new set of 5 Points featuring Batman: The Animated Series
Article Summary
- Mezco Toyz unveils Series 2 of Batman: The Animated Series figures with five points of articulation.
- Figures include Sky Dive Batman, Mr. Freeze, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, and Batman with a Batcycle.
- Each figure comes with unique features like swappable arms, accessories, and vibrant card backs.
- Pre-orders for the Deluxe Series 2 Bundle are live, with a release date set for August 2025.
Mezco Toyz is back with a new set of 5 Points figures as they get ready to return to the violent city of Gotham. Inspired by the legendary 90s animated series Batman: The Animated Series, a new way of figures is on the way from Mezco, all featuring five points of articulation. Series 2 contours the fun with some new villains along with even more Batman variants to help recreate iconic moments from the animated series. This lineup includes Sky Dive Batman, which features a working parachute as well as a removable cape. Mr. Freeze will also be getting an icy introduction with swappable arms, a freeze ray, and a snow globe.
The fun continues with Two-Face and his ongoing crime spree with swappable arms, a detonator, and three swappable faces! Evil counties to spread with Mezco 5 Points Harley Quinn, who gets swappable arms, an extra head, and her signature mallet. Lastly, a Batman with Batcycle figure is also included with motorized super speed, and the attached figure can be removed. Each of these 5 Points Batman: The Animated Series figures will have their own card back, with a Deluxe Series 2 Bundle being offered for $100. Pre-orders are already live on Mezco Toyz with an August 2025 release date.
Batman: The Animated Series – Series 2 Deluxe Set
- Sky Dive Batman: swoops down from above, descending on the forces evil! Throw him high in the air, and with parachute deployed, watch as he sneaks down on villains of Gotham City.
- Two Face: former District Attorney of Gotham City, Harvey Dent. After a chemical explosion left him horribly scarred, Dent's deep rooted anger took control and he became the twisted vigilante known as Two-Face.
- Mr. Freeze: former scientist that was left severely mutated after a tragic accident. With a heart of ice, he vows revenge on those who had wronged him and avenge the death of his wife Nora.
- Harley Quinn: the trusty sidekick of The Joker, she will stop at nothing to keep him safe and to gain his approval!
- Batcycle: with sleek design and motorized super speed, is the perfect choice for Batman as he zips through the dark and dangerous streets of Gotham City.