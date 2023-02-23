Mezco Toys Introduces the Kaiju Collective with Black & White Godzilla The one and only King of the Monsters, Godzilla has arrived at Mezco Toyz with a brand new figure introducing a line line of figures

The King of the Monsters is back as Mezco Toyz unveils a brand new One:12 line titled the Kaiju Collective. Godzilla fans are taken all the way back to 1954 with this black and white beauty. Coming in at 8" tall and 12" long, Godzilla is ready to destroy Tokyo once again with a new seamless body. While swappable parts are not include, this kaiju is packed with impressive detail, articulated jaw, and plenty of accessories. Some mini landscape pieces are featured with mini tanks, hets, train, and some mortars. On top of that, Godzilla's hyper beam attack is included, along with some damaged building that bring the set home. This new Mezco Toyz Kaiju Collective Godzilla is beautifully crafted and and priced at $140. Pre-orders are live right here, and the King of the Monsters will arrive in December 2023.

Godzilla (1954) Black & White Edition Debuts from Mezco

"Godzilla is here to ravage your collection! Introducing the Kaiju Collective – a new line from Mezco Toyz that is highly posable and captures the immense detail of pop culture's most familiar monsters. The Kaiju Collective Godzilla (1954) features an all-new seamless body designed with an internal skeleton armature that is durable yet highly posable, a hinged jaw that opens and closes, and is approximately 12″ from teeth to tail!"

"The beastly behemoth comes with interchangeable hands that allow him to hold his included accessories like a jet plane and railway. The included dilapidated building replicas, military tanks, canons, and heat ray FX assist in recreating a multitude of unique display options. In Godzilla (1954), a giant monster mutated by nuclear radiation awakens from its centuries-old sleep and ravages Japan."

THE KAIJU COLLECTIVE GODZILLA FIGURE FEATURES:

All-new seamless body with hidden articulation

One (1) head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximtely 8″ tall

Approximately 12″ from teeth to tail

Six (6) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R)

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) railway

One (1) jet plane

One (1) heat ray FX

Two (2) canons

Two (2) destroyed buildings

Three (3) military tanks