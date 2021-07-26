Astonishing X-Men Wolverine Slashes His Way To Sideshow

Sideshow has revealed their newest Marvel Comics collectible with the Astonishing X-Men Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure. Standing at 12" tall, Wolverine is back doing what he does the best with this incredible figure. Capturing his comic book appearance perfectly, Sideshow features Logan in his iconic yellow X suit. This unkillable mutant will come with some nice swappable parts with interchangeable hands, claws, and arms (articulated and non-articulated). Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on this highly detailed figure that will easily enhance any Mutant fans collection. The Marvel Comics Astonishing X-Men Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure is priced at $255. He is limited to 850 pieces and can be purchases today and here.

"Marvel Comics – Astonishing X-Men Wolverine Sixth Scale Figure – SNIKT! Sideshow presents the Wolverine (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure, clawing his way into your universe of Marvel collectibles. The Wolverine (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure features a comic-based head sculpt of everyone's favorite feral mutant inspired by his Astonishing X-Men appearance, with a yellow cowl featuring shorter black fins and his signature scowling expression. Wolverine's costume includes a yellow fabric bodysuit with blue stripes and a brown fabric belt with a circular 'X' belt buckle."

"Logan's look also includes sculpted elements like distressed blue shoulder armor, matching gauntlets, and two-part black and blue boots. The Wolverine (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure features a number of swap-out elements allowing you to create the perfect powerful pose in your Marvel collection. Logan comes with a pair of action hands and a pair of fists, which can both be fitted with a set of swappable hand plates featuring his extended Adamantium claws or a set of hand plates without the claws."

"For further possible configuration, the Wolverine (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure includes three sets of muscular, swappable arms — a pair of articulated arms, a pair of non-articulated bent arms, and a pair of non-articulated straight arms. Unleash this iconic Marvel hero's full fury with this variety of vicious accessories and display options. The Wolverine (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure is ready to shred your shelves, so pop the claws in your Marvel collection and bring him home today, bub."