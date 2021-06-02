Pennywise Returns From 1990 With Mezco Toyz Newest MDS IT Doll

Mezco Toyz goes back in time as they announce their newest Mezco Designer Series figure with Pennywise from the 1990 version of Stephen King's IT. Standing 15" tall, this Mega Scale figure features 11 points of articulation as well as a fabric outfit. To make things even creepier, Pennywise will come with 6 built in phrases, including the iconic, "They all float, and when you're down here with me, you'll float too!" This terrifying version of Pennywise the dancing demonic clown is a perfect horror collectible for any fan of the beloved horror series. The Mezco Designer Series (MDS) Mega Scale IT (1990) Talking Pennywise is priced at $98. He is set to be released once again between December 2021 – February 2022 and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other creepy talking MDS figures from Mezco with Beetlejuice, Leatherface, Michael Myers, and so much more that will take your horror collection to new eerie levels.

"MDS Mega Scale IT (1990) Talking Pennywise – Your every fear – all in one deadly enemy. From the depths of the sewers beneath Derry, MDS Mega Scale presents Pennywise, the dancing clown! Pennywise is your worst dream come true and he has a lot to say! Press the button discreetly hidden on his back to hear him say a total of 6 phrases including "I'm Pennywise, the dancing clown!" and "They all float and when you're down here with me, you'll float too!" From his fire-red hair to his oversized clown shoes, the shapeshifter is dressed to kill in his brightly colored clown suit with pom-pom detailing on the front. MDS Mega Scale IT (1990): Talking Pennywise stands 15" tall and features 11 points of articulation. He's packaged in a window box, perfect for display."