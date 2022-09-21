Taste the Power of Halloween with the New Mountain Dew Voodew

The spooky season is upon us, and that means tricks, treats, and the new Mountain Dew! For the fourth year in a row, Mountain Dew is back with Mtn Dew Voodew, which is a mystery-flavored soda. Every year around Halloween, this mysterious flavor arrives, giving us a taste of the Halloween spirit with a very unique flavor. Past year's flavors have been Candy Corn and flavor-adjacents to Skittles and Sprees. These popular fruity Halloween candies seem to be the ongoing trend for the soda and this year, it is aiming to be a tough one. Our friends at PepsiCo sent us a devilish Voodew Press Box to showcase this new flavor and taste the power of Voodew.

This is one of the more elaborate Press Packages that we have received from Mountain Dew, and I am impressed. Inside the box is a very fun and interactive Voodew-inspired board game this is the gaol to reach the end of the board by rolling a dice. The winner of this game gets the hidden secret underneath, which promotes the arrival of MTN DEW at Spirit Halloween. We happened to get the inflatable MTN DEW bottle, but there are a total of four costumes that are hitting Spirit with Baja Blast and Code Red cans. The best costume is Dew Nation fans can become the Voodoo Reaper himself, spreading cheer in standard and Zero Sugar.

It's very hard to distinguish what the mystery flavor of Mountain Dew is trying to give us it this year. The tangy fruit flavor brings you back to a childhood candy you can't quite give the name of. My current guess is Sweet Tarts, and this is currently my favorite Voodew that Mountain Dew has dropped. Dew Nation can taste the reaper right now as Voodew is in most grocery stores and retailers in both bottles and 12-Packs. Zero Sugar and normal are offered with not much change in taste, which is perfect for soda drinks that want to skip those calories. If you get bottles, then be sure to check out here to Enter the Dew Emporium!