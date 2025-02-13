Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Evil-Lyn Arrives at Mondo with New 1/6 Masters of the Universe Figure

Witness the fall of Eternia as Evil-Lyn is the next 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figure from Mondo in all of her sinister glory

Features include removable cape, swappable parts, and Screech companion for epic display options

Pre-order Evil-Lyn now for $250, available for a limited time until February 21, 2025

Experience premium details inspired by original Masters of the Universe toys and beyond

Eternia must bow to your sinister Master of the Universe collection as a new big bad has arrived from Mondo. Evil-Lyn, the powerful sorceress from Masters of the Universe, is the latest 1/6 scale figure to debut with another Timed Edition release. Evil-Lyn is one of Skeletor's most trusted yet independent allies, who was introduced in the Filmation 1983 animated series. She is a formidable magic user with intelligence and ambition that often rival her master's. Mondo is now conjuring up some dark magic with their latest release, as Evil-Lyn is ready to take Eternia all for herself with an impressive 1/6 scale release.

This sorcerer will feature a removal skirt and cape, avowing for multiple display options along with a variety of swappable parts with four portraits, four pairs of hands, and a spellcaster hand. Other accessories include her fling companion Screech, a scepter, a dagger, a necklace, and two different staffs. Tons of detail is poured into Mondo's 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe line, and Evil-Lyn is ready to take down He-Man and his allies in style. Pre-orders are already live on Mondo for $250 and will only be offered for 10 days (until February 21, 2025) so get yours while you can.

Masters of the Universe – Evil-Lyn 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition

"Drawing inspiration from the original Masters of the Universe toy line to 200x and beyond, our definitive version of the Evil Warrior Goddess is packed with premium details including a fabric cape and skirt, plus faux fur shoulder and boot toppers. Available for 10 days only, this deluxe Evil-Lyn 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition comes complete with an array of swappable portraits, hands and scepters … plus Screeech the Barbarian Bird!"

Product Includes list:

Evil-Lyn Figure

Angry Portrait

Grinning Portrait

Helmetless Neutral Portrait

Spellcasting Right Hand

3x Sets of Hands

Dagger

Scepter

Staff

Shaping Staff

Faux Fur Shoulder & Boot Topper

Screeech Figure with Removable Perch

Figure Base with Stand

