NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stump Wrestling Turtles 4-Pack

NECA is diving into the sewers with a new set of comic book inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure like the Stump Wrestling Turtles

NECA has unveiled that they are expanding their Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection to new levels. They are moving away from the Mirage Comics run and heading towards the Archie Comics series with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures. These stories continued to bring the turtles that fans fell in love with on TV screens to life with some brand-new adventures. One of them was the Stump Wrestling Turtles storyline, which was a unique and fun chapter in the TMNT: Adventures comic.

The story revolves around the Turtles being transported to an intergalactic wrestling arena owned by Stump and Sling. They are then forced to compete in a series of bizarre and dangerous matches against some new cosmic opponents. NECA is bringing this story to life with their new Stump Wrestling Turtles 4-Pack, which features all four brothers in their wrestling attire. They will come with a variety of swappable hands as well as a nice set of wrestling-themed goodies like a chair, sledgehammer, bel, and much more. This new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stump Wrestling 4-Pack is priced at $149.99 and can be purchased right now online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon Stump Wrestling Turtles

"An action figure first! Straight from the pages of Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic book series from Archie Comics, it's the Stump Wrestling Turtles! Featuring all-new sculpts based on their iconic wrestling appearance, these 7-inch scale action figures include extra hands for all the grueling, intergalactic Greco Ro-man grappling and gut busting adventure!"

This NECA action figure 4-pack comes with all the wrestling staples: folding chair, sledgehammer, fire extinguisher, ice cream cone, and soda can. Plus, ringside bell and space pterodactyl!

Comes in packaging with very special box art by original TMNT Adventures artists Ken Mitchroney and Gary Fields!

