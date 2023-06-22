Posted in: Collectibles, Plush | Tagged: Build-a-Bear, indiana jones, lucasfilm

Discover the Unknown with Build A Bear's New Indiana Jones Bear

Enter the Bear Cave with the Build. Bear Workshop as they unveiled their cuddly and adorable Indiana Jones Happy Hugs Teddy Bear

Some collectors might not know, but Build-A-Bear Workshop has a dedicated site for adults called the Bear Cave. The Bear Cave is filled with fun treats for fans of more grown-up franchises like FRIENDS, The Office, Ted Lasso, Rick & Morty, and, more recently, Indiana Jones! That is right, the adventures of Indiana Jones are coming to Build-A-Bear with a new gift set for the Happy Hugs Teddy. This four-piece costume gives your teddy the perfect archeology outfit with a signature fedora, jacket, shorts, boots, and Indy's famous bullwhip. This adorable little guy will be precisely what your man will want this summer, and with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arriving next week, this is the perfect summer teddy. The Happy Hugs Teddy Indiana Jones Gift Set is priced at $58 and can be purchased right now and here. Be sure to check out what else is in The Bear Cave right here from Build-A-Bear as well, like their new Dungeons and Dragons themed goodies.

Indiana Jones Comes to Build-A-Bear Workshop

"Happy Hugs Teddy is suited up and ready for the next Indiana Jones™ adventure! This classic bear is dressed as the fearless archaeologist with his brown hat, jacket, shorts, whip and shoes included. Our Indiana Jones gifts are perfect for fans and collectors of the iconic film series, and this action-packed bear is sure to be a fan favorite! This classic teddy bear with soft, light brown fur and a cheery smile will bring you forever love and hugs! Personalize this 16 in. Happy Hugs Teddy Bear with clothing and accessories to make the perfect unique gift."

"Turn any furry friend into the world's most beloved archaeologist with this four-piece Indiana Jones™ costume! This bear-sized Indiana Jones™ costume features Indy's signature brown hat, jacket, shorts and whip. Your furry friend will be the perfect companion for the next Indy adventure!"

